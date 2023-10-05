 Thane Crime: Teenager Detained For Stabbing 30-Year-Old Man With Knife Over Enmity
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Teenager Detained For Stabbing 30-Year-Old Man With Knife Over Enmity

Thane Crime: Teenager Detained For Stabbing 30-Year-Old Man With Knife Over Enmity

The 30-year-old man was rushed to a hospital where doctors removed the knife from the abdomen after 20 hours of surgery.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai chawl stabbing case: Police doubt crime motive, custody extended till March 31 | Representative Image

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly stabbing and injuring a 30-year-old man over an enmity in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The teenager, a resident of Ulhasnagar, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and also provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, said a police officer.

He was detained on Wednesday, a day after the stabbing incident, he said.

The police, quoting from a complaint lodged by the victim, said on October 3, the accused met him near a shop and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife.

According to the complainant, he had reprimanded the teenager for driving his scooter in a rash manner a couple of days ago and on account of the same he had got angry with the victim.

The 30-year-old man was rushed to a hospital where doctors removed the knife from the abdomen after 20 hours of surgery.

Read Also
Thane Crime Branch Arrests Third Accused In MNS Leader’s Murder Case
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Empty Posts Cripple State Health System

Mumbai News: Empty Posts Cripple State Health System

Mumbai Crime: Woman Files Complaint Against Man for Extortion, Threat To Release Secretly Recorded...

Mumbai Crime: Woman Files Complaint Against Man for Extortion, Threat To Release Secretly Recorded...

Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure of 2 Major Foot Overbridges for Urgent Repairs

Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure of 2 Major Foot Overbridges for Urgent Repairs

Mumbai Crime: Sextortionist Involved in HANDY LOAN APP Scam Apprehended by Cyber Police At Mumbai...

Mumbai Crime: Sextortionist Involved in HANDY LOAN APP Scam Apprehended by Cyber Police At Mumbai...

Mumbai News: Lodha Resolves Pension Issues Of 350 Retired BMC Employees

Mumbai News: Lodha Resolves Pension Issues Of 350 Retired BMC Employees