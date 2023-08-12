Delhi: Shahi Imam Gives Provocative Speech From Jama Masjid, Says ‘Muslims Are in Danger’

Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari |

Delhi: The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday (August 11) expressed his concerns regarding the violence in Haryana's Gurugram, Nuh and Mewat regions. While addressing the Muslims during Friday prayers the Shahi Imam registered his protest against the targetted violence that are taking place against the minority community.

'Muslims in danger'

He said that Muslims are being oppressed in India and other parts of the World. They are being punished for belonging to the Muslim community. He also said that Muslims are in danger in every corner of the country. Religious hatred is being spread across the country.

Haryana violence

The Imam also talked about the clashes that took place in Haryana while delivering sermons ahead of Friday prayers. The Shahi Imam appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and also urged to prevent the spread of religious hatred in the country.

Slams PM Modi

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari slammed PM Narendra Modi over his Mann Ki Baat and asked the PM to listen to their Mann Ki Baat. He also asked Prime Minister to initiate a dialogue with the Muslim community in the country. He also said that the Prime Minister should know that the condition of the Muslims is not good in the country.

Storm of hatred

He further said that "The storm of hatred in the country is hindering the way of peace, not only in India but also in the world, hatred is spreading against Muslims and we are being punished for belonging to the Muslim community, but this hatred is dangerous for any country."

People became weak

Shahi Imam said that "The people of this country have become so weak that oppression is becoming stronger than the law, threats are being given openly to those who believe in one religion, panchayats are being held to boycott Muslims and stop trade and transactions with them, today the Muslims of Mewat are homeless. Their homes were destroyed, this is shameful and dreadful. India is a democratic country, this kind of situation is painful here."

Maulana Bukhari further said that "It is in the hands of the government to control this worsening situation, we are ready for talks, both sides should talk to each other and the country can be saved from the storm of hatred, we talk about progress, but the situation is indicating that we need to do a lot to save this country."

Muslims worried

Shahi Imam said that the Muslims in India are worried. Hindus, Sikh, Muslims and Christian in India are worried about the future of their children. He urge PM to understand the seriousness of the situation and pay attention to it. Muslims have been deprived of social justice in the country for years.