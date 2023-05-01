Delhi Road Rage: Man dragged on car's bonnet for 2-3 kms in Nizamuddin Dargah area; shocking video surfaces |

A shocking incident occurred on Sunday night in Delhi, where a car driver allegedly drove for around two to three kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. The incident took place at around 11 pm, as a car was travelling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah.

The victim, Chetan, claimed that the driver was inebriated and drove continuously despite warnings. However, the accused, Ramchand Kumar, stated that Chetan had deliberately jumped on the bonnet of his car.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

Victim's account of the incident

According to Chetan's account, he works as a driver and was returning after dropping off a passenger. As he reached Ashram, another car allegedly touched his vehicle three times. Chetan then got out of his car and stood in front of the other car. The driver then began to drive the car with Chetan hanging on the bonnet.

Chetan stated that he repeatedly asked the driver to stop, but he continued to drive while under the influence of alcohol. Chetan also reported that he saw a police control room (PCR) vehicle on the way, which followed them until the driver stopped the car.

Accused's version of the events

Ramchand Kumar denied the victim's version of events and claimed that the victim had deliberately jumped on the bonnet of his car. Kumar stated that his car did not even touch the victim's car, and he was driving when the victim suddenly jumped on the bonnet.

Kumar added that he asked the victim to get down, but he refused. Kumar then stopped the car and asked the victim why he had jumped on the bonnet.

Previous incidents

This incident happened a few kilometres away from Sultanpuri, where a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and dragged to death on January 1.