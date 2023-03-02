e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Man sits on moving car's bonnet to perform road stunt in Gautam Buddh Nagar; police suspend driving license

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
In a video shared on Twitter and later caught the attention of the police, a man was seen involving himself in a road stunt in Gautam Buddh Nagar. It was a UP-registered car on which the man was flaunting his muscles and waving in the air. He was seated on the moving car's bonnet rather than a cosy journey inside the vehicle.

Taking cognisance of the video after it went viral, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police stated they have investigated the matter and taken action. A challan of 26,000 INR was levied on the miscreant along with the suspension of RC and driving license, the police team informed on Twitter. The tweet further read that the officials had seized the vehicle and the man was produced in court abiding by section 151 of the CrPC.

Similar road stunts videos that surfaced online

An Instagrammer identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail attracted flak for her reel that she created on the roadside in the Sahidabad area, Ghaziabad. She was fined 17,000 INR by the traffic cops.

In an incident of road rage, a speeding car dramatically dragged a bike for more than three kilometres amid sparks coming out of the stunt in Sector 65 of Gurugram.

