Delhi Riots 2020 Book Review: One side of the coin - and it’s not pretty

After months of lockdown and economic slowdown, the anti-CAA protests are nothing but a hazy memory in the minds of most Indians. Delhi Riots 2020 might have been launched at the wrong time but does serve as a grave reminder of waned passions that had burned Delhi, only a few months back.

The controversial right-wing story lives up to its promise of bringing various pieces of evidence to connect CAA protests with Jihad, Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and even the Caliphate of ISIS.

The book or ‘report’ as its many authors claim it to be, Delhi Riots builds a theory that the protests with homemade bombs, bricks, snipers and sticks are organized, planned and funded by anti-national elements.

To be fair, the authors do provide accounts of the victims, their misfortunes and the effect of mindless violence on lives and livelihoods. But these accounts are attached at the end of the book with photographs. The first few chapters are dedicated to giving an account of Left and Islamic activities. If only the human stories of the death of a constable and an IB officer were brought to the fore, it would have served its purpose - of generating empathy.