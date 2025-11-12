 Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Khallas Hi Khallas..’ On Camera
In the clip, the man can be heard saying, “Koi bhi bomb phodne aata hai to use border par hi khallas kar diya jata hai" (Anyone who comes to bomb the country is eliminated at the border), moments before the blast occurred. The sudden explosion, accompanied by a flash of golden light and a deafening sound, caused panic among bystanders.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged online capturing the exact moments of the devastating car blast that occurred near Delhi’s Red Fort on Tuesday. The video shows a man speaking to a reporter on camera when, within seconds, a massive explosion erupted in the background, throwing the entire area into chaos.

LIVE Video Interview Captures Blast Scenes

In the clip, the man can be heard saying, “Koi bhi bomb phodne aata hai to use border par hi khallas kar diya jata hai" (Anyone who comes to bomb the country is eliminated at the border), moments before the blast occurred. The sudden explosion, accompanied by a flash of golden light and a deafening sound, caused panic among bystanders. The recording captures the terrified reactions of people as they ran for safety amidst the smoke and flying debris.

Death Toll Rises To 12

The explosion took place in the Chandni Chowk area, close to the Red Fort, one of the most crowded and historically important zones in the capital. Initial reports confirmed the death of eight people, but the toll has since risen to 12, with more than 20 others injured, several of them critically. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, while police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area for investigation.

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in connection with the incident. Multiple police teams and intelligence units are conducting raids across the city and nearby regions to trace the source of the explosive materials and identify those responsible.

In response to the explosion, the national capital has been placed on high alert. Security has been tightened at all major locations, including Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, metro lines and inter-state bus terminals. Bomb squads and sniffer dog units have been deployed to prevent further incidents.

