Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Instructs Officers To 'Cancel Sunday Holiday And Get On Ground'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 9), instructed officers of all departments to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground considering the heavy rainfall that has lashed the capital city on Saturday and Sunday. Visuals of water logging and traffic disruption had emerged from the capital after downpour on Saturday. "Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground," tweeted the Delhi CM.

Yellow Alert for Delhi on July 9

India's capital city Delhi on Saturday witnessed the season's first heavy spell of rain. However, the downpour brought more trouble than relief for Delhi as it led several areas to be flooded and caused massive traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Sunday.

3rd highest 24-hour rainfall for the month of July since 1958

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded 3rd highest 24-hour rainfall for the month of July on 08th-09th July, since 1958, said India Meteorological Department.

Watch visuals of water logging in Delhi due to heavy rainfall on Saturday

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Jafarpur..." tweeted IMD.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Visuals of flooding from various areas were reported and shared on social media.

Normal life was affected in the capital on Saturday following heavy downpour, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas. Due to heavy rain, several market areas, including Connaught Circus, witnessed flooding, further exacerbated by closure of Minto Bridge for traffic due to incessant rains and subsequent waterlogging.