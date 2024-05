Sudden rains brought relief to the people of Delhi |

On a day when Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded an unprecedented temperature of 52.3 degree celsuis, light rains in the national capital brought relief to the people. The sudden rains not only changed the climate suddenly but also provided a break from the sweltering heat.

#DelhiRains | National Capital witnesses sudden weather change with light drizzle pic.twitter.com/EmeZQ8rnhg — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 29, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Sudden weather change in the National Capital as the sky is covered with clouds.



(Visuals from India Gate) pic.twitter.com/wd2E2BcueI — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

People took to social media platform X and shared videos of the rain bringing in much needed respite from the heat in the national capital.

