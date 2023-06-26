 Delhi: Power Regulator Allows Companies To Hike Tariffs, BJP Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Govt
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "In the name of giving free electricity, Kejriwal has cheated the people of Delhi."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter

Hours after the power regulator in Delhi allowed distribution companies to increase power tariffs in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for the hike in power tariff in the capital. BJP Delhi leader Ramesh Bhiduri, who conducted the PC along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Kejriwal had said that by 2016 we will make 2200 MW electricity, Kejriwal should answer what happened to that?" BJP MP Manoj Tiwari asked questions and said, "In the name of giving free electricity, Kejriwal has cheated the people of Delhi."

The BJP on Monday held a press conference to ask a set of questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government over approval for price hike to the boards.

AAP blamed it on Centre

Earlier, AAP minister Atishi had slammed Centre's move after the Union government decided to appoint a new chairman for Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). Justice (Retd) Umesh Kumar was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). AAP's Atishi had termed it as BJP led Central governments' "conspiracy" to disrupt the free electricity supply in Delhi.

In a press conference, Atishi had said that AAP would challenge the appointment in the Supreme Court.

Regulators allows hike

The BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) has been allowed to charge 9.42 percent more on top of the prevailing rates, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 per cent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 per cent.

According to the Delhi NCT administration, the fresh rise in power tariffs will not affect the consumers, reported ANI.

Delhi NCT administration statement says "consumers will not be directly affected"

"Consumers will not be directly affected by this increase. Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity prices keep increasing and decreasing. Electricity becomes cheaper in winter, while the price increases slightly in summer. In every quarterly review, there is a marginal increase or decrease in the prices under the power purchase agreement," an official statement by the Delhi NCT administration said, according to news agency ANI.

