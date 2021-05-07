Delhi Police seizes 100 oxygen concentrators from popular Khan Market eatery

Delhi’s posh Khan Market – which is dotted with eateries specialising in Mughlai and pan India cuisine – on Friday yielded an unusual booty in 100 oxygen concentrators.

Mostly, the seizure was made in Khan Chacha Restaurant, better known for its rich and juicy kebabs rolls, and from Town Hall restaurant. These concentrators were being sold at a premium – anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000. The original off-the-shelf price of each concentrator is between ₹ 16,000 and Rs 22,000, an NDTV report said.

Incidentally, both outlets are linked to Navneet Kalra, the alleged custodian of the oxygen concentrators. South Delhi is home to the rich and famous alike and caters to the most elite colonies.

The NDTV report quoted DCP South Atul Thakur as saying that the concentrators were from China which were allegedly imported by Kalra. The modus operandi was to take orders online and quote triple the price. An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. It is in high demand due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. These concentrators capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.