Delhi Police plays Shraddha Walkar's old counseling recording in court: 'He will hunt me, find me, kill me...'

Shraddha Walkar |

The Delhi Police concluded its arguments on Monday regarding the case of Shraddha Walkar's murder. The charges are directed towards Aftab Amin Poonawala, who stands accused of killing his 27-year-old partner with whom he was living in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗺𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮: 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲

Aftab appeared in the Saket court where the father of the deceased also attended the hearing. Delhi Police said, "there are clearly Incriminating Circumstances, revealed through reliable and clinching evidence. The chain of events leads to an irresistible conclusion about the guilt of the accused for an offence under 302/201 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

The Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs), Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey, presented their case for Delhi Police and argued that there is substantial circumstantial evidence to accuse the defendant of murder and destroying evidence.

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲'𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿, 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝗣𝗣𝘀

The SPPs put forward six relevant circumstances and three eyewitnesses who saw the victim for the last time before her murder. They also mentioned a violent history in the live-in relationship between the accused and the victim. "During the time they lived together, there was a history of violence," stated the SPPs.

The Delhi Police announced that they have obtained records from the Vasai Police Station in Mumbai regarding a complaint lodged by Shraddha on November 23, 2022.

Based on Delhi Police reports, Shraddha had accused Aftab of physically assaulting her, attempting to murder her, and threatening to dismember her body and dispose of it.

𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁

The counsel for Delhi Police also submitted that she was taking counselling from doctors from the "Practo" app.

In one of the recordings, she was also confessing to the doctor (counsellor) that one day Aftab grabbed her throat. "I was totally blacked out and was not able to breathe," Shraddha could be heard in the recording.

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗮 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀

Digital evidence along with three mobile phones of Shraddha was also submitted to the court. "There is also limited social activity to create a facade that Shraddha was alive," Delhi Police said.

"There is evidence related to the transaction from the two bank accounts of Shraddha. She had one credit card," SPPs argued

"It is also submitted that there is the recovery of bones, jaw and blood, which were recovered from the fridge and almirah of the room and from different locations," the SPPs said, adding that the identification was established from the DNA sampling.

(With inputs from ANI)