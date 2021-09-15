Delhi Police nabs 6-ISI trained in connection with terrorist activities

Mumbai: The Special Cell of Delhi police on Tuesday said that they have arrested six alleged terrorists, including two having links with Pakistan-based Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) who were trained in Pakistan to plot against India.

Upon interrogation, it was found out that the terrorists were planning to set up bombs all across the country at the time when the country dives in the joy of festivals formulating their plan of death and destruction.

After the information was released, an all-India search operation was carried out in places including, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan (28), Mohammad Abu Bakar (23), and Mohammad Amir Javed (28), were the names given by the Delhi police who were working directly with the underworld and the Pakistan-based intelligence service. The arrests were made from various locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

According to the police, a close contact to underworld don and India's most wanted, Dawood Ibrahim namely Anees Ibrahim, said to be the brother of Dawood was coordinating with the six men captured by the Special Cell. Anees Ibrahim was helping them with finances, transport alongside further recruitment to support and carry out the cause.

Osama and Qamar, are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the police said.

The police have recovered IED devices, hand grenades, pistols, AK 47s, and other forms of explosive devices upon their arrest. “Osama and Zeeshan, who are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of the Pak-ISI, were tasked to conduct the recce of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing the IEDs,” DCP Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The police said that while others were operating in India alongside the border areas and placing IEDs and RDX bombs all across the country, the two youngsters, Osama and Zeeshan met in Muscat, and from there they went to Pakistan through boats and were trained to make bombs, committing arson and using different kinds of weapons to execute the plan.

According to the police, the Delhi Special cell received information from the central agency the previous month regarding a group of terrorists in India who were being sent from Pakistan during the time of festivals.

Upon receiving the information, several raids were conducted. "A multi-pronged operation was launched to unearth the whole conspiracy and several teams were stationed at Mumbai, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Rae Bareilly, and Pratapgarh in UP simultaneously," the police informed.

Upon gathering the information through intelligence, technical nodes, and simultaneous raids, the police along with the help of the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) made arrests from various locations. They are being questioned by the Delhi Special Cell and Delhi police to find out more information about other members, their locations, and their tasks.

"Investigation is on and further links to identify other accused, are being established,” Kushwah said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:29 PM IST