 Delhi Police Crime Branch Officers Arrive At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence To Serve Notice Over Alleged Poaching Attempt By BJP
According to reports, the officers served a notice to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach their MLAs in the national capital.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi, February 2: A team of officers belonging to the Crime Branch of Delhi police visited the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, February 2. According to reports, the officers came to serve a notice to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach their MLAs in the national capital. However, they left without serving the notice as Kejriwal was not present. Crime Branch officers also turned up at AAP leader Atishi's house. But she was also not available. They reportedly want evidence from the AAP regarding the alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.

Last week, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to topple the AAP government in Delhi. Claiming that "Operation Lotus" has been launched, he said: "Recently they (BJP) contacted our seven MLAs of Delhi and said 'we will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will make the AAP MLAs defect. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. We are talking to other AAP MLAs also. After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also join. Will give (you) Rs 25 crore and ticket to contest the elections'."

Contrary to the claim of "BJP functionary", Kejriwal said: "As per our information, he has contacted only seven MLAs so far and all of them refused." He further alleged that the BJP misuses central agencies such as CBI and ED to topple elected government in non-BJP states.

Kejriwal Says He Fears Arrest In Fake Case

Kejriwal went on to say that the BJP wants to arrest him in fake charges of the alleged liquor scam through the ED. Once Kejriwal is arrested, he said, the BJP will try to intimidate AAP MLAs by offering money and topple the AAP government in Delhi.

"This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam, but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly supporting us. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious design," the AAP leader said.

