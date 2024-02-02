Delhi Police Crime Branch Officers Arrive At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence To Serve Notice Over Alleged Poaching Attempt By BJP

Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi, February 2: A team of officers belonging to the Crime Branch of Delhi police visited the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, February 2. According to reports, the officers came to serve a notice to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach their MLAs in the national capital. However, they left without serving the notice as Kejriwal was not present. Crime Branch officers also turned up at AAP leader Atishi's house. But she was also not available. They reportedly want evidence from the AAP regarding the alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.

Last week, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to topple the AAP government in Delhi. Claiming that "Operation Lotus" has been launched, he said: "Recently they (BJP) contacted our seven MLAs of Delhi and said 'we will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will make the AAP MLAs defect. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. We are talking to other AAP MLAs also. After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also join. Will give (you) Rs 25 crore and ticket to contest the elections'."

#UPDATE | Crime Branch team of Delhi Police had gone to the house of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi to serve notice, but notice could not be served to either of them because both Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal were not present at their respective residences:… — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Contrary to the claim of "BJP functionary", Kejriwal said: "As per our information, he has contacted only seven MLAs so far and all of them refused." He further alleged that the BJP misuses central agencies such as CBI and ED to topple elected government in non-BJP states.

Kejriwal Says He Fears Arrest In Fake Case

Kejriwal went on to say that the BJP wants to arrest him in fake charges of the alleged liquor scam through the ED. Once Kejriwal is arrested, he said, the BJP will try to intimidate AAP MLAs by offering money and topple the AAP government in Delhi.

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2024

"This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam, but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly supporting us. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious design," the AAP leader said.