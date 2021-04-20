Delhi Police creates green corridor for tankers after hospital with COVID-19 patients runs out of oxygen

The Delhi Police on Monday night organised a 'green corridor' to clear the way for two oxygen tankers heading to a hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The hospital had run out of oxygen and had 235 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support.
According to a report by NDTV, Action Balaji hospital located in Paschim Vihar has 235 COVID-19 patients who were left without any oxygen support till the tankers arrived. The two tankers, one carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen and the other, 5,500 litres, were stuck in Noida and Faridabad due to the night curfew in Delhi.
"On Monday night we received a call that liquid oxygen tanker at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar has reached a critical stage and there were 235 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support," Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama told news agency ANI.
The hospital administration also told police that the two tankers carrying liquid oxygen were stranded in Greater Noida and Faridabad due to COVID-induced restrictions.
The police received information around 11.30 pm on Monday and teams were sent to ensure smooth passage for the containers.
Delhi Police also helped by sending more oxygen tankers to other hospitals, which were facing shortage. A total of 10 oxygen cylinders were sent to Saroj Hospital, 15 to Agrasen Hospital, five to ILBS Vasant Kunj and 10 to Fortis as the capital battles an acute shortage of oxygen.
Several states have said that hospitals in the city are facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply. The national capital registered as many as 23,686 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the tally over 8.77 lakh.
The Delhi government has imposed a six-day lockdown in the national capital to arrest the spread of the virus. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)