Delhi Police creates green corridor for tankers after hospital with COVID-19 patients runs out of oxygen

The Delhi Police on Monday night organised a 'green corridor' to clear the way for two oxygen tankers heading to a hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The hospital had run out of oxygen and had 235 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support.

According to a report by NDTV, Action Balaji hospital located in Paschim Vihar has 235 COVID-19 patients who were left without any oxygen support till the tankers arrived. The two tankers, one carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen and the other, 5,500 litres, were stuck in Noida and Faridabad due to the night curfew in Delhi.

"On Monday night we received a call that liquid oxygen tanker at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar has reached a critical stage and there were 235 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support," Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama told news agency ANI.