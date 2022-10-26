Delhi: Police constable's hip fractured while attempting to stop drug peddler from fleeing in car

Police constable injured as member of inter-state drug peddling syndicate tried to flee in Delhi. | Representative image

New Delhi: A police constable was injured and diagnosed with 'hip-fracture' after a member of an inter-state drug peddling syndicate tried to flee in his car from north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused drove the car in reverse and the constable Harinder, who caught hold of the car's rear hood was dragged for a few metres, and sustained injuries after the car hit a house wall.

The police said that they have also recovered 57.7 kg of cannabis and a Honda Civic car used to transport the drug. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Ankur, a resident of Delhi's Dayalpur area.

"On October 25, when the police team was patrolling near Alok Punj School in Karawal Nagar, they noticed a car parked on the side of a 'nullah' (drain). A person was sitting on the driver seat," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi).

Panicked peddler drove the car in reverse to escape

"When police team approached him, the man panicked and immediately started the car and tried to drive away in reverse gear dangerously. To save himself, Constable Harinder, who was standing behind the car, caught hold of the rear bonnet," the DCP added.

"After covering some distance, the driver hit the car in the wall of a house following which Constable Harinder also got injured. Somehow police personnel caught hold of the car driver," said the DCP, adding that Harinder was shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj, and later he was diagnosed with "hip fracture".

"Police also recovered 11 suspected packets wrapped with brown tape stacked in the boot of the car. Following the guidelines of NDPS Act, the packets were checked. On checking 57.7 kg of cannabis was recovered from his possession," said the police officer.

"On questioning, Ankur confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had been working as a driver for a man identified as Rohit, whom he met through one of his friends Pankaj," the officer added.

"Rohit lured him for Rs 20,000 per trip in lieu of transporting the drug consignment inter-state," said the DCP, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab Rohit and Pankaj.

