Delhi Police Constable Firoz Alam has an interesting connection with 'Paatal Lok' character Imran Ansaari

Constable Firoz Alam is among the five aspirants from the Delhi Police family who have cleared the 2019 Civil Services exam, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. He secured the 645th rank in the prestigious all-India examination. Ever since his story went viral on the internet, netizens have been calling him the real-life Imran Ansari from 'Paatal lok'.

The noteworthy cast of Amazon Prime Video’s 'Paatal Lok' also had Ishwak Singh, a calm character that captured our attention with his brilliant performance as inspector Imran Ansaari. Ansaari is a Kashmiri Muslim police officer and the right hand of Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathi Ram Chaudhary. The young and handsome cop didn't just grab eyeballs for his looks but also for his performance as a law-abiding Muslim gentleman in the crime-thriller. Ansaari, much like his real-life counterpart, was a police constable who wanted to become a civil servant and was studying to pass the UPSC examination.

After the results of the 2019 civil services exams were announced, a user took to Twitter and wrote: "A real life Imran Ansari from #paatallok - He is Firoz Alam, a #DelhiPolice constable posted with PCR unit. He has secured AIR 645 in #UPSC2019."