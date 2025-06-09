Delhi: Partially Decomposed Body Of 32-Year-Old Man Found Inside Bus In Nand Nagri | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old helper was found inside a bus in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Monday, police said.

A caller rang Nand Nagri Police Station at 7.52 am, complaining about a foul smell and blood emanating from a tourist bus parked at the bus stand.

The bus was empty and police found the body of a man, who was later identified as Shiva, a resident of Pushta, Gamri. Shiva was lying face down in the front bus steps.

"The body was in a partially decomposed state and a head injury was visible. The bus cabin was locked from inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accidental fall," a police officer said.

The body was taken to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer added.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity.

