 Delhi: Partially Decomposed Body Of 32-Year-Old Man Found Inside Bus In Nand Nagri
PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Partially Decomposed Body Of 32-Year-Old Man Found Inside Bus In Nand Nagri | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old helper was found inside a bus in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Monday, police said.

A caller rang Nand Nagri Police Station at 7.52 am, complaining about a foul smell and blood emanating from a tourist bus parked at the bus stand.

The bus was empty and police found the body of a man, who was later identified as Shiva, a resident of Pushta, Gamri. Shiva was lying face down in the front bus steps.

"The body was in a partially decomposed state and a head injury was visible. The bus cabin was locked from inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accidental fall," a police officer said.

The body was taken to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer added.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

