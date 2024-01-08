Delhi: Over 20 Trains Running Late As Thick Fog Continues To Grip North India

Dense fog continues to grip New Delhi, AQI recorded above 300 | ANI

As many as 20 trains are expected to arrive late in the national capital on Monday due to fog in several parts of the country, the railway officials said.

4 trains are running late by 6 hours, as per Northern Railways

As per the Northern Railways, at least four trains are running late by about 6 hours, namely Katihar-Amritsar Express, Khajuarao-Kurukshetra Express, Jammutawi-Ajmer Express and Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express. Three trains, including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express and Chennai-New Delhi GT, are likely to arrive by around 2 hours, while Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express is expected to arrive almost 4 hours late, the railway officials said.

Around 12 trains are running late

The officials further stated that as many as 12 trains are running late by around 1-1.30 hours including Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Banglore-Nizamuddin, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express, Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Chennai-New Delhi GT.

In the northern part of India visibility reported was below 500m

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), shallow to moderate fog was experienced in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha earlier in the day. The visibility recorded was below 500 metres in several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Further, the IMD said that conditions of very dense fog are observed over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, while dense fog is expected over isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh. In view of the prevailing weather conditions in Chandigarh, the state education department announced that there will be no classes, in physical mode, up to class 8 in any government, government-aided and recognised private schools of UT Chandigarh for the next six days, that is from January 8, 2024, to January 13, 2024.

School may begin online classes, said officials

The official order further stated that the schools may organise online classes for their students of these classes. Also, several parts of Delhi witnessed thin fog as cold weather conditions intensified in the national capital. A layer of fog was seen across AIIMS, and Barapullah Flyover areas in Delhi earlier in the day.

Delhi's AQI continues to remain 'very poor'

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality in the national capital continues to be in the very poor category with the overall Air Quality Index recorded above 300. Dense fog was seen in Bihar's Patna. A thin layer of fog was also seen on Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir amid the prevailing weather conditions.