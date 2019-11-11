Delhi: Odd-even rules relaxed for today and tomorrow

Delhi relieved from the Odd-Even restriction for two days. The Indian capital has lifted its Odd-Even restriction on the commuters for the 11th and 12th of November. The decision was motivated to ensure a seamless celebration and hassle-free commute on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The Delhi state government has let go off their beloved Odd-Even scheme for today and tomorrow to make sure the people of Delhi do not face any disturbance in their celebrations, Kejriwal said at a press conference.
The Delhi govt had announced teh Odd-Even rationing scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It restricts vehicle on the roads according to the scheme’s rules between 8 a.m to 8 p.m.
The Odd-Even is a road rationing system in which vehicles with registration number ending with even digits—0, 2, 4, 6 and 8—are allowed to run on even dates, and those ending with odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will ply on odd dates. Two-wheelers and electric vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, but not CNG vehicles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)