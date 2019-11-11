Delhi: Odd-even rules relaxed for today and tomorrow

Delhi relieved from the Odd-Even restriction for two days. The Indian capital has lifted its Odd-Even restriction on the commuters for the 11th and 12th of November. The decision was motivated to ensure a seamless celebration and hassle-free commute on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Delhi state government has let go off their beloved Odd-Even scheme for today and tomorrow to make sure the people of Delhi do not face any disturbance in their celebrations, Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The Delhi govt had announced teh Odd-Even rationing scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It restricts vehicle on the roads according to the scheme’s rules between 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

The Odd-Even is a road rationing system in which vehicles with registration number ending with even digits—0, 2, 4, 6 and 8—are allowed to run on even dates, and those ending with odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will ply on odd dates. Two-wheelers and electric vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, but not CNG vehicles.