Delhi: NSUI President Varun Choudhary Demands CBI Inquiry Into NEET Scam, Urges Ban On NTA

Delhi: NSUI President Demands CBI Inquiry Into NEET Scam, Urges Ban On NTA

New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), a student wing of the Congress, on Wednesday demanded disbanding of the National Testing Agency which is responsible for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical courses across the country.

The NSUI also announced to ‘gherao’ the parliament House on June 24, the first day of the eighteenth Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, NSUI president Varun Choudhary also demanded that the NEET should be re-conducted afresh as every day new reports were emerging and confirming that papers had been leaked.

He reiterated the demand for a high level probe under some sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court of India. The NSUI president alleged that the way union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was trying to defend the NTA raises doubts that he might also be involved with the entire scam.

He alleged that Pradhan was defending the NTA and also trying to bide the time. He disclosed that when the NSUI activists staged a demonstration in Delhi and wanted to meet him, some of them were slapped with an FIR.

Quoting the instances of police action in the BJP ruled Gujarat and the NDA ruled Bihar, he pointed out, the action was not taken by any Congress ruled states. He said, if there is no paper leak why have officials been arrested in Gujarat and Bihar. He also quoted recent revelations made by some students who admitted that they had been provided the question papers hours in advance.

Chaudhary said, even blank cheques and cash had also been seized, which leaves hardly any doubt that the question papers were leaked, thus making it necessary that the NEET must be conducted again.

He said, the confidence of students has been shaken by the NEET paper leak scam and necessary measures must be taken to restore their confidence. He wondered why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was observing silence and why he was not speaking about it the way he speaks ahead of exams, by holding, ‘pariksha pe charcha’.