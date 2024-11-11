 Delhi: 'No Religion Encourages Pollution-Causing Activities', Says Supreme Court During Firecracker Ban Ruling
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 'No Religion Encourages Pollution-Causing Activities', Says Supreme Court During Firecracker Ban Ruling

Delhi: 'No Religion Encourages Pollution-Causing Activities', Says Supreme Court During Firecracker Ban Ruling

The Supreme on Monday said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi, November 11: The Supreme on Monday said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution.

Questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further said that if firecrackers are burnt in this fashion it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Prima facie we are of the view that no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution or compromises with health of people. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens," said the bench.

It further expressed dissatisfaction over the matter in which the ban on fire-crackers by the Delhi government on October 14 was not taken "seriously" by the Delhi Police. The bench said that the Delhi Police ought to have informed all licence holders to forthwith stop the sale of firecrackers.

FPJ Shorts
India Thrash Malaysia By 4-0 In Asian Hockey Tournament's Opener
India Thrash Malaysia By 4-0 In Asian Hockey Tournament's Opener
'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13

It further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately take action to inform all concerned people about the order of the apex court on the ban of firecrackers and ensure that no license holder sells or manufactures firecrackers.

"Delhi Police must immediately inform those entities that sell firecrackers online on marketing platforms to stop the sale and delivery of firecrackers within the limits of the National Capital Territory of Delhi," it ordered.

The apex court also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure the effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers and hold SHOs of all local police stations responsible for enforcing the ban throughout the year.

The bench further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to file a personal affidavit before November 25 putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce the firecrackers ban. It directed all NCR states to come up before it and inform about the steps taken by them to ensure pollution is being at minimal.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government stated that the government will decide on extending the ban throughout the year after consulting all stakeholders. It directed the state government to make an appropriate decision on or before November 25.

The apex court was hearing the case relating to the pollution in Delhi and examining the action taken by authorities across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to curb stubble-burning incidents.

On the last date of the hearing, the top court had asked the Delhi government and Delhi Police how the ban on firecrackers to curb pollution was flouted during Diwali celebrations in the national capital and had asked the Delhi government to consider implementing a perpetual firecracker ban.

Today, the bench also took critical note that the governments in Punjab and Haryana are reluctant to act against farmers who resort to stubble burning. States must explain the non-prosecution of farmers accused of stubble burning, it said while directing strict compliance with the rules in this regard.

Read Also
Supreme Court Overrules 1967 Judgement Denying Minority Status To Aligarh Muslim University;...
article-image

The Centre today told the bench that it had rejected the Punjab government's demand for funds for tractors and other materials for farmers to tackle stubble burning.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Encounter With CRPF In Jiribam, 1 Personnel Injured; VIDEO

Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Encounter With CRPF In Jiribam, 1 Personnel Injured; VIDEO

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters...

Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Rajasthan: Asaram Bapu Granted 30-Day Parole For Medical Treatment At Jodhpur Ayurvedic Hospital

Rajasthan: Asaram Bapu Granted 30-Day Parole For Medical Treatment At Jodhpur Ayurvedic Hospital