Delhi-NCR Chokes, AQI To Surpass 400 Mark In Coming Days: Report

As winter approaches, Delhi is no less than a gas chamber. In the Delhi-NCR region, pollution levels have surged, mainly in Greater Noida and Noida. With the highest pollution level at around 300, Greater Noida classifies as a red zone. It is further expected to exceed 400 in the coming days, causing discomfort even while breathing. Despite the administration's claims and promises, the air quality remains unchanged.

AQI to surpass 400 mark

From the early hours, a blanket of pollution is visible in regions like Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The dramatic change in air quality is witnessed when strong winds blow or during rainfall. The Pollution Control Department (PCD) experts claim no chance for relief from air pollution in the coming days, expressing concern that the AQI may surpass the 400 mark.

According to the officials, just a week ago, the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida was considerably better, with Greater Noida in the yellow zone and Noida in the green. Despite implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the AQI quality levels in both cities have surged to dangerous levels.

The Pollution Control Department officials reported that the pollution persists in Noida from morning until lunch. The pollution is expected to disappear around noon after heavy breezes. Concerns have been raised regarding Greater Noida's failure to follow the GRAP regulations. Additionally, reports of garbage burning are reported. Responsible actions to address these challenges are not being implemented.

Anti-smog tower

In an effort to control the ongoing pollution issue, the Noida Authority has installed 67 anti-smog guns at different project sites. According to the officials, for relief from the smog, they are using 27 water sprinklers to spray water. Daily, 20 kg of dust is removed from the roads, and 12 sweeping machines clean around 340 km of roads.

In Noida's Sector 16A, an anti-smog tower has been installed. This tower seeks to purify the air within a one-square-kilometer radius by removing 60 to 80 per cent of PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles, which contribute to pollution. Around 11 hotspots in the district have been chosen for special initiatives. Additionally, the anti-smog tower was built on a 400-square-meter block of land in the green belt near the DND Flyway. Within a one-square-kilometer radius, this tower purifies the polluted air. It cleans the air of suspended particulate matter (SPM), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon oxide.

Pollution hotspots

In the entire district, eleven hotspots have been identified for the targeted actions including Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector-115, 116, 74 to 79, Dadri Road, Sector-150, Greater Noida West, Sector-62 to 104, Sector-62, Surajpur Site-C, UPSIDC, Tilpata, Pari Chowk, and from Surajpur Police Line to Gaur Chowk.

Measures to curb pollution

Officials have levied fines of Rs 9.15 lakh in 20 cases for pollution spread. Additionally, 458 tonnes of building waste were removed. The Noida Authority has fourteen teams inspecting various development projects, roadways, and open places to curb pollution.

According to the rules of the Graded Response Action Plan, fines are enforced on construction sites that do not meet NGT criteria. Covering building materials, water spraying, and the absence of green cover around construction sites are all measures.

