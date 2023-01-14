Delhi: Mortal remains of Union Minister Sharad Yadav taken to ancestral village in MP for last rites |

Delhi: The mortal remains of Union Minister Sharad Yadav are being taken to ancestral village in Narmadapuram of Madhya Pradesh. The preparations for the same were done on Saturday morning. His last rites will be performed in Narmadapuram.

Delhi | The mortal remains of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav are being taken to his ancestral village in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. He passed away on 12th January. pic.twitter.com/7lp8jNkpWB — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Yadav passed away on Jan 12

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.

Yadav's associates said he collapsed at his Chhatarpur residence on Thursday night and was taken to Fortis hospital in Gurugram but could not be saved.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

All you need to know about Sharad Yadav

In 1999, when he defeated Lalu Prasad from the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, Sharad Yadav’s stature rose in Bihar’s politics. After the merger of the Samata Party with JD(U), he became the first party president of the united political outfit. He led the party till year 2016. It was after Nitish Kumar decided to join NDA in 2017. Sharad Yadav was against the decision.

Once known as the political guru of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav was then expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for anti-party activities in 2017.

Yadav then formed the Loktantarik Janata Dal (LJD). However, LJD merged with the RJD in March 2022 as part of his efforts to unite various offshoots of the erstwhile Janata Dal.

Nitish Kumar met Yadav after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA in September 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav's demise.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Several politicians including defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the socialist leader.

