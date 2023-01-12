Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away; politicians pay tribute to socialist leader |

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has passed away. He was 75 years old.

His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)."

All you need to know about Sharad Yadav

In 1999, when he defeated Lalu Prasad from the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, Sharad Yadav’s stature rose in Bihar’s politics. After the merger of the Samata Party with JD(U), he became the first party president of the united political outfit. He led the party till year 2016. It was after Nitish Kumar decided to join NDA in 2017. Sharad Yadav was against the decision.

Once known as the political guru of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav was then expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for anti-party activities in 2017.

Yadav then formed the Loktantarik Janata Dal (LJD). However, LJD merged with the RJD in March 2022 as part of his efforts to unite various offshoots of the erstwhile Janata Dal.

Nitish Kumar met Yadav after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA in September 2022.

Several politicians including defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the socialist leader.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं देश के बड़े वरिष्ठ नेता श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना की अनुभूति हुई है। अपने लंबे राजनीतिक जीवन में उन्होंने हमेशा समाज के कमज़ोर वर्गों की समस्याओं को पुरज़ोर तरीक़े से उठाया। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 12, 2023

मंडल मसीहा, राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता, महान समाजवादी नेता मेरे अभिभावक आदरणीय शरद यादव जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। कुछ कह पाने में असमर्थ हूँ।



माता जी और भाई शांतनु से वार्ता हुई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में संपूर्ण समाजवादी परिवार परिजनों के साथ है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2023

देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।



एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।



उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023

शरद यादव जी के अचानक चले जाने से बहुत सदमा पहुँचा। देश के बुनियादी वसूलों के लिए वे अपने अंतिम समय तक खड़े रहेः साँझा विरासत और सामाजिक न्याय - शरद जी के दिल के बहुत क़रीब से जुड़े अभियान थे। वे लंबे समय तक हमारे मित्र व सहयोगी रहे। परिवार और सभी चाहने वालों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/yKyI4lO6ok — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 12, 2023

महान समाजवादी नेता आदरणीय श्री शरद यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/yTKnEDQG8d — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 12, 2023