Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away; politicians pay tribute to socialist leader

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has passed away. He was 75 years old.
His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)."
All you need to know about Sharad Yadav
In 1999, when he defeated Lalu Prasad from the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, Sharad Yadav’s stature rose in Bihar’s politics. After the merger of the Samata Party with JD(U), he became the first party president of the united political outfit. He led the party till year 2016. It was after Nitish Kumar decided to join NDA in 2017. Sharad Yadav was against the decision.
Once known as the political guru of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav was then expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for anti-party activities in 2017.
Yadav then formed the Loktantarik Janata Dal (LJD). However, LJD merged with the RJD in March 2022 as part of his efforts to unite various offshoots of the erstwhile Janata Dal.
Nitish Kumar met Yadav after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA in September 2022.
Several politicians including defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the socialist leader.
