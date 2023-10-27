 Delhi: Minor Stabs Man To Death Over Personal Enmity In Multani Dhanda, Surrenders Before Police With Blood-Stained Knife
Delhi: Minor Stabs Man To Death Over Personal Enmity In Multani Dhanda, Surrenders Before Police With Blood-Stained Knife

Updated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Representational picture

New Delhi: A minor stabbed a 29-year-old man to death following some personal enmity in central Delhi and went to the police station with the blood-stained knife, an officer said on Friday.   

The deceased was identified as Amit, a resident of Multani Dhanda area in the national capital.

According to police, in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, at about 2.10 a.m, the patrolling staff of Nabi Karim police station found a body with stab injuries at Gali No. 10 of Multani Dhanda.

"Meanwhile,a person reached Nabi Karim police station with a knife claiming that he had stabbed a person to death in Multani Dhanda," said a senior police officer.

Both deceased, accused have criminal history

The Forensic and Crime teams were called to the spot for inspection. "From the investigation conducted so far, it surfaced that the deceased and accused are both residents of the same locality and have criminal history," said the officer.

"Amit belongs to Deoria, Uttar Pradesh and has been involved in several criminal cases.The minor accused has also been involved in several cases and was released from Observation Home about a week ago in a case of attempt to murder," said the officer.

Amit had humiliated the minor

They were having personal enmity, and about two days ago, Amit had humiliated the minor and snatched money from him.

"To take revenge, the minor was in search of Amit and in the night he found him and attacked with a knife along with his associate, Aakash alias Kaku. After committing the crime, the minor reached the police station while his associate fled away. Minor has been apprehended with blood stained clothes and weapon of offence," said the officer.

"Aakash is at large and will be apprehended soon as teams are after him," the officer added.

(With inputs from IANS)

