Delhi Crime: Swiss Woman Killed For Refusing Marriage, Accused Used S*x Worker's Car To Dump Body In Tilak Nagar

The car used to dump the body and the body of the Swiss woman who was killed by accused on Friday, October 20. |

New Delhi: Details emerged on how the Delhi Police cracked the murder of a Swiss woman named Nina Burger (36), whose body was recovered from West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Friday (October 20). The body of the woman was recovered next to the wall of an MCD school on Friday morning, sending shockwaves in the locality. However, the Police cracked the case in little over a day after analysing CCTV footage and following a chain of events that finally led to the arrest of Janakpuri accused Gurpreet.

Police also said they have seized the car used in the crime by the accused. He tied the hands and legs of the foreign woman and murdered her. After murdering the Swiss woman, accused Gurpreet dumped the body using the same car on a roadside in Tilak Nagar.

#WATCH | Delhi's Tilak Nagar Swiss national murder | As per police sources, accused Gurpreet had bought an old car and after murdering the Swiss woman put the body in the same car; He later dumped the body on the roadside.



Visuals of the car used in the crime pic.twitter.com/vgEJqyEwP2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

Accused met victim on a social media networking website four-years-ago

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he had met the woman through a social media networking website four years ago.

Accused called the girl to India from Switzerland on pretext of meeting her

"The accused called the girl from Switzerland to India on the pretext of meeting her and then tied the girl's hands and legs with a chain, saying that he would give her a surprise in 10 minutes and choked her to death," police added.

Accused wanted to marry victim, suspected her of having affairs with other men

According to reports, the accused wanted to marry the Swiss woman after knowing her for four years. However, he was enraged after she told him that she had a boyfriend and the accused also suspected her of having affairs with other men.

Accused bought car using the Aadhaar ID of a sex worker

The accused had purchased the car used for dumping the body of the Swiss national in the Tilak Nagar area by using the Aadhaar ID of a woman who is involved in sex trade, according to a report in the English daily The Times Of India. The man had taken the woman's Aadhaar card when she had visited him to give a massage to the accused, said the report.

तिलक नगर इलाके में शुक्रवार को एक महिला की लाश मिली थी



पुलिस ने इस मामले में गुरप्रीत सिंह नाम के शख्स को पकड़ा



स्विट्जरलैंड की नागरिक है 11 को दिल्ली आई थी

पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक गुरप्रीत की मुलाकात मृतक महिला से स्विट्जरलैंड में हुई थी जिसके बाद दोनों के बीच दोस्ती हुई pic.twitter.com/VtZPvYi8fq — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) October 21, 2023

Police scanned CCTV footage

The police scanned the CCTV footage, identified the registration number of the car, and nabbed the accused from his house. Also, the man had switched off the number he had used to buy the car. The police used technical surveillance and tracked down his second number to nab the accused.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Tilak Nagar Swiss National Murder Case, DCP West, Vichitra Veer says, "Yesterday between 8.45 am to 9 am, a call was received at Tilak Nagar police station. After that, specialised teams reached the spot... Prima Facie we thought that it was a murder case. We… https://t.co/Hfk2xmETy2 pic.twitter.com/4gtP80imRR — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

Police recovered Rs 1.5 crore

Police said they have recovered Rs 1.5 crore from the accused, which he had allegedly acquired by selling the property.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)