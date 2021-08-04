Delhi minor rape-murder: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces magisterial probe, ₹10 lakh for kin

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will order a magisterial inquiry into the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault. He also announced a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh for the family of the girl.

"Our girl cannot come back. The injustice done to the family is unfortunate and cannot be compensated, but the government will give ₹ 10 lakh to them and order a magisterial inquiry into the matter," he told reporters after meeting the family.

The parents of the girl accompanied by hundreds of locals have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

When Arvind Kejriwal reached the area to meet the parents, the protesters mobbed the Chief Minister and started raising slogans against him.

The Chief Minister said that the government will appoint top lawyers to ensure the guilty get the harshest punishment. "There is a need to strengthen law and order in Delhi. I appeal to the central government to take firm steps in this direction," he said.

"If the Centre needs our help, we will fully cooperate with them, but if such incidents happen in Delhi, it doesn't send a good message about the national capital across the world," Kejriwal added.