Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and other celebs demand justice for 9-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Delhi

Several members from the film industry have expressed anger on social media over the gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi.

Actor Swara Bhasker, who is known to be quite vocal about different issues prevailing worldwide, took to Twitter to condemn the recent brutal incident.

She tweeted, "A 9 year old child has been raped, murdered and the corpse forcibly cremated! She is a Dalit. The rapist was a priest.. in the national capital.. is there a more obvious and sickening manifestation of crime, inequality and lawlessness? Am I missing the 2012 Dec outrage?"