Delhi Mayor Polls: L-G VK Saxena approves CM Kejriwal govt's recommendation to hold Mayor polls on February 22

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday agreed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation to hold the Delhi Mayor elections on February 22.

According to the order issued by the Lieutenant Governor, elections for the mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held on Wednesday.

Earlier today, CM Kejriwal had written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor requesting him to hold the polls for the post of Delhi's Mayor on February 22.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shorty.)

