e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot; visual surface

Delhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot; visual surface

The fire is under control now as per authorities. No injuries or casualties reported so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot |
Follow us on

A massive fire broke out in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura area last night. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The fire is under control now as per authorities. No injuries or casualties reported so far.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court to go full throttle as 2 judges set to take oath today

Supreme Court to go full throttle as 2 judges set to take oath today

First 22 cities under 'Smart City Mission' will be ready by this date; know more details here

First 22 cities under 'Smart City Mission' will be ready by this date; know more details here

ON CAMERA: Drunk truck driver drags car with passengers for 2 km in UP's Meerut; shocking video...

ON CAMERA: Drunk truck driver drags car with passengers for 2 km in UP's Meerut; shocking video...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

Delhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot;...

Delhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot;...