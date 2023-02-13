Delhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot; visual surface

Delhi: Massive fire in factory near Moti Nagar Police station, 30 fire engines rushed to spot |

A massive fire broke out in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura area last night. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The fire is under control now as per authorities. No injuries or casualties reported so far.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

