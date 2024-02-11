 Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

The incident, happened on Sunday, saw the immediate deployment of numerous police and fire vehicles to the site of the blaze.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse located in the Alipur area of outer Delhi, triggering a rapid response from local authorities. The incident, happened on Sunday, saw the immediate deployment of numerous police and fire vehicles to the site of the blaze.

Watch the video below

The warehouse, which is a paper storage facility in the Bhor Garh area of Alipur, was engulfed in flames. Horrific visuals of the fire were circulated on social media. Thick plume of smoke emitted into the sky. Locals alerted the police and fire department upon noticing the intensity of the fire.

\

As of now, there have been no reported casualties. Firefighters are diligently working to bring the situation under control, with multiple fire engines mobilised to combat the blaze.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Private Bank In Habibganj, Goods Worth ₹3L Gutted
article-image

The cause of the fire remained unknown and Despite the ongoing efforts to contain the fire, the cause remains unknown. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and details regarding the extent of the damage are yet to be determined. An accurate estimate of the losses will be understood only when the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying...

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying...

Mira-Bhayandar: Sand Mafias Booked For Stealing Impounded Truck

Mira-Bhayandar: Sand Mafias Booked For Stealing Impounded Truck

Nagaland State Lottery Result 11-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 11-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...

Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...