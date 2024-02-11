Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse located in the Alipur area of outer Delhi, triggering a rapid response from local authorities. The incident, happened on Sunday, saw the immediate deployment of numerous police and fire vehicles to the site of the blaze.

Watch the video below

दिल्ली के अलीपुर पेपर गौदाम में भीषण आग

आग ने आसपास के गौदामो को भी लिया अपनी चपेट में दमकल की कई गाड़िया रवाना आग लगने से गौदाम की छत भी गिरी आग इतनी भीषण की कई किलोमीटर से देखा जा सकता है धुंआ pic.twitter.com/NnoiZ6KMUH — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 11, 2024

The warehouse, which is a paper storage facility in the Bhor Garh area of Alipur, was engulfed in flames. Horrific visuals of the fire were circulated on social media. Thick plume of smoke emitted into the sky. Locals alerted the police and fire department upon noticing the intensity of the fire.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a godown in Delhi's Bhor Garh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/lrW4yzj9Vd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2024 \

As of now, there have been no reported casualties. Firefighters are diligently working to bring the situation under control, with multiple fire engines mobilised to combat the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained unknown and Despite the ongoing efforts to contain the fire, the cause remains unknown. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and details regarding the extent of the damage are yet to be determined. An accurate estimate of the losses will be understood only when the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.