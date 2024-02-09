Madhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Private Bank In Habibganj, Goods Worth ₹3L Gutted | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a private bank located in Arera Colony area of Bhopal on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police said. They added that goods worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted in the fire and fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident. The Habibganj police said that the fire broke out at around 1 am in the bank.

As people passing through the road saw smoke billowing out of the building, they informed the police and fire brigade. As many as four fire tenders from Mata Mandir, Pul Bogda and ISBT rushed to the scene, and began dousing the flames.

The manager of the bank, identified as Niranjan Singh also rushed to the spot. It took almost an hour-and-a- half to extinguish the fire and computer systems, as well as furniture kept inside the bank, all amounting to Rs 3 lakh were gutted in the fire. The police said they are unaware of the exact reason that triggered the fire and no fatalities were reported in the incident.