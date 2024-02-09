 Madhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Private Bank In Habibganj, Goods Worth ₹3L Gutted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Private Bank In Habibganj, Goods Worth ₹3L Gutted

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Private Bank In Habibganj, Goods Worth ₹3L Gutted

No fatalities reported in the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Private Bank In Habibganj, Goods Worth ₹3L Gutted | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a private bank located in Arera Colony area of Bhopal on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police said. They added that goods worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted in the fire and fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident. The Habibganj police said that the fire broke out at around 1 am in the bank.

As people passing through the road saw smoke billowing out of the building, they informed the police and fire brigade. As many as four fire tenders from Mata Mandir, Pul Bogda and ISBT rushed to the scene, and began dousing the flames.

Read Also
Bhopal: Blast Ruins Many Families, Shatters Hopes
article-image

The manager of the bank, identified as Niranjan Singh also rushed to the spot. It took almost an hour-and-a- half to extinguish the fire and computer systems, as well as furniture kept inside the bank, all amounting to Rs 3 lakh were gutted in the fire. The police said they are unaware of the exact reason that triggered the fire and no fatalities were reported in the incident.

Read Also
MP: Toll in Harda Firecracker Unit Blast Reaches 12 After Woman's Body Found; Seven Still Missing
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Days After Factory Blast, Aditya Singh Becomes Harda Collector; Abhinav Chokse Goes As SP

MP: Two Days After Factory Blast, Aditya Singh Becomes Harda Collector; Abhinav Chokse Goes As SP

Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadet Of MGPS Secures 2nd Spot At Delhi’s R-Day Parade

Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadet Of MGPS Secures 2nd Spot At Delhi’s R-Day Parade

Madhya Pradesh: Worker Gets Stuck In Machine At Security Paper Mill, Dies In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Worker Gets Stuck In Machine At Security Paper Mill, Dies In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Smart City Officials Told To Provide Lights To Sport Areas Around Lake In Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Smart City Officials Told To Provide Lights To Sport Areas Around Lake In Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Three Doctors Found Absent From Duty To Get Show-Cause Notices In Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Three Doctors Found Absent From Duty To Get Show-Cause Notices In Bhind