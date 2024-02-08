Bhopal: Blast Ruins Many Families, Shatters Hopes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The blast in a firecracker factory that ravaged the Bairagarh area in Harda district on Tuesday also devastated many families. One such family is of the Chauhans who were preparing for the wedding of a family member.

The blast not only demolished their house, one km away from the blast site, but also shattered their hopes. The Chauhans work as daily-wage earners. They somehow managed to buy a few ornaments which were stolen, because they had no roof over their heads. They had to hit their hay on the ground. They had no food.

23-year-old Shailendra works at a petrol pump, located at Bairagarh. On Tuesday morning, when the incident occurred, he was not at the Petrol Pump . His labourer father and elder brother also went for work. His mother and aunt and her children were at home.

“When I heard the sound of the second blast, I rushed towards my home where I saw that everyone was screaming and running here and there. Anyhow, I saved the life of my family members.,” he has told the Free Press, adding that his house was damaged completely in the blast so that they had to spend the night on the road along with his family members.

They even didn’t have food for 24 hours. He hardly managed milk for children. “We didn’t get any help from the government. Social workers distributed food to us on Wednesday morning around 11am, he opines. He says that they are unable to phone anyone as there is no electricity.

According to Shailendra, the marriage of his elder brother is about to be held on February 17. “ We were very happy and preparing for the marriage but the blast has spoiled everything. Jewellery of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 20,000 cash were stolen,” he says, adding that “ My father and brother daily wage workers and I earn Rs 8, 000 per month. What do we do and where should we go?.

Shailendra blames the local administration and government for the incident. He said that he has made more than 100 complaints about the factory but not to avail. He demands that the government should either repair my home or give compensation for it.

Mukesh and Urmila Beldar, who also work as daily-wage earners were neighbours of Shailendra who lost his life in the blast. They left four children - 3 daughters and one son.

A student named Kajal says that her mother lost left leg in the blast. “ She is admitted in hospital now and doctors said that the operation will be held in two days,” she says. An Aasha worker says that she is living in another home as her home burnt in the blast.