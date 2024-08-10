Delhi: Mandoli Jailer Deepak Sharma Suspended After His Video Flashing Gun During Party Goes Viral

Deepak Sharma, the jailer of Mandoli prison was suspended on Friday after a video of him dancing with firearm during a private party went viral, as per reports.

In the viral video, he is seen flashing a revolver while dancing to the famous song "Khal Nayak Hoon Main" from Sanjay Dutt's movie Khal Nayak.

According to reports, the video was recorded on Thursday during a birthday party for the husband of a BJP councilor from Ghonda.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with users calling for an investigation into the matter. Deepak Sharma is facing criticism for his 'irresponsible' behavior at a private party.

One social media user demanding action against the Tihar Jail jailer said, "If an ordinary person were seen dancing while brandishing a pistol in a video, the police and media would quickly arrest and imprison them. However, this is the jailer of Delhi's Tihar Jail, Deepak Sharma, who is seen waving his own service pistol. Will any action be taken in this case?"

According to a report by The Times of India, Sharma was summoned to the Seemapuri police station, where his revolver was seized. A senior police officer informed the newspaper that although no shots were fired, brandishing the weapon violated the law and posed a safety risk to the public. The DCP (Shahdara) has written to the DCP Licensing, requesting the revocation of Sharma's revolver license.