Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal declares holiday in all govt offices on Feb 16 on occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

In an official statement, lieutenant governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday declared a holiday in all government offices on 16 February on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

"There will be a holiday on Wednesday 16 February in all the offices of Delhi Government," said Baijal.

The official statement also says that the earlier declared restricted holiday on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday declared on 14 February, stands cancelled.

The exact date of birth of Guru Ravidas is not known, but it is widely believed that he was born in 1377 CE in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His birth anniversary is celebrated on Magha Purnima (full moon day in the month of Magha).

This time it is falling on 16 February. 'Mann chaga to kathoti mein ganga', this statement said by Sant Ravidas ji is the most popular.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:47 PM IST