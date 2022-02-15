Delhi logs 756 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 1.52%

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 756 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, according to the date shared by city’s health department. With today’s positive cases, the capital' positivity rate stood at 1.52 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city also witnessed 830 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Whereas the active cases the national capital stood at 3337.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia announced that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March.

The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes.

Schools in Delhi Monday reopened for students of all classes amid declining cases of Covid-19 in the capital.

India on Tuesday recorded 27,409 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering a sharp dip from Monday’s 34,113 infections. India’s active caseload now stands at 4,23,127, comprising 0.99 per cent of the total cases.

At the same time, 347 fatalities have been reported, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 5,09,358. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:16 PM IST