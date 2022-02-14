Delhi logs 586 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 1.37%

Delhi on Sunday reported 586 fresh COVID cases, 1,092 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the active cases in the national capital stood at 3,416.

A total of 42,797 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day.

Notably, 12,833 eligible people got vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as the number of daily Covid-19 cases continue to decline, schools in Delhi reopened Monday for all classes.

Last week, students from classes 9 to 12 were allowed to resume offline classes in the national capital.

India reported 34,113 new Covid-19 cases and 346 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Monday. The active count dipped to 4,78,882, accounting for 1.2 per cent of overall cases.

