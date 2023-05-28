Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Court summons Manish Sisodia, 3 other accused in case; hearing on June 2

Excise policy case: Former Dy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea rejected by Delhi court | File

The Rouse Avenue court has acknowledged the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Excise policy case. Acting upon this, the court issued summons to Sisodia and three other accused individuals for June 2.

Court had reserved its order earlier on May 19

According to the allegations, Manish Sisodia, in his capacity as Deputy Chief Minister, devised and implemented an Excise policy that facilitated monopolisation and cartelisation within the liquor trade in Delhi. Special Judge MK Nagpal took cognisance of the supplementary charges against Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu, and Amandeep Dhal. The court had reserved its order on the cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet on May 19.

The supplementary charge sheet, filed on April 25, pertains to the alleged scam involving the Delhi liquor policy. It includes sections of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, as well as charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and disappearance of evidence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

About Sisodia's arrest

Manish Sisodia was previously arrested in this case on February 26 by the CBI. The investigating agency informed the court that the necessary sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act to prosecute Sisodia has been obtained and is enclosed with the supplementary charge sheet.

The chargesheet also mentions the name of former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna as a suspect. It includes a list of witnesses, documents, articles, and a DVD containing statements of witnesses and relevant material. A hash value certificate for the DVD has also been filed with the supplementary charge sheet.

The CBI's case is centered around alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Additionally, the CBI claims that Sisodia admitted to destroying two phones that he had used before July 2022. The investigation revealed that Sisodia used three mobile handsets between January 1, 2020, and August 19, 2022. The last handset was seized during the searches conducted in relation to the case.

The main charge sheet in the matter has already been filed by the CBI, further deepening the legal complexities surrounding this high-profile case.

(with inputs from ANI)