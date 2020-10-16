Delhi ‘lawyer’ Vibhor Anand arrested for tweet claiming Disha Salian was gangraped before death

A Delhi-based man, who claims to be a lawyer has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Vibhor Anand, who made sensational allegations on certain Bollywood actors and political bigwigs, said in a tweet that Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian was gangraped before her death.

Anand’s account has been deleted, but the tweet has gone viral on the microblogging site.

According to a report by NDTV, he has been brought to Mumbai, and has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

Vibhor Anand comes with an interesting history of conspiracy theories shared online.

According to an article published on Reddit, Anand’s conspiracy theories can be dated back to 2012, when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a murderer.

Some of his other theories include claiming Nirbhaya’s ‘boyfriend’ as the ‘biggest villain’ and part of the rape; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordering his kill, and accusing Salman Khan of raping boys, among others.

Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment.

Back in August, many rumours had gone abuzz claiming that Salian's body was found naked. A minister even claimed that she was raped before she died.

The cops rubbished the claims. The autopsy report claimed that Salian died of multiple injuries to her head and other parts of the body.

Disha’s family had also released a statement urging everyone to stop spreading fake rumours about their daughter.

"Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones,” the statement read.