Sooraj Pancholi files complaint alleging harassment by media for linking him to Disha and Sushant's deaths

About a week ago, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Despite refuting the rumours, Pancholi has now filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station, alleging harassment by those who carry unverified news linking him to Disha and Sushant's deaths without any proof, as reported by Times of India.
A source close to Pancholi informed Bombay Times that the actor has been harassed owing to the fake news around the same, published and shared by news media outlets, YouTube channels and other social media accounts.
The source further added that Pancholi wants these gossip mongers to be held accountable for the mental harassment caused to him. They also need to prove the baseless charges levelled against him.
Earlier on Instagram, Sooraj slammed a media report that connected him to Disha, and also ran a picture of him with a girl mentioned as Disha Salian.
In a strong-worded post, Sooraj clarified that the girl in the picture was not Disha but a friend of his named Anushri Gaur.
He shared a snapshot of one such erroneous report along with the real picture.
Alongside the post, he wrote: "Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not "Disha Salian" that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn't even live in India."
"Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life!"
He added: "I have said this before and I'm saying it again "I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life. I've had enough."
Pancholi's reaction comes to the reports claiming Salian, who took her life days before Sushant's death, was pregnant with the former's baby.
Squashing the rumours, Pancholi said that he didn’t even know what Disha looked like and had never met her.
Salian reportedly jumped off her apartment in Malad on June 8. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. No suicide note was found.
Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.
The probe for both cases is underway.