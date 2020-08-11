Sooraj Pancholi files complaint alleging harassment by media for linking him to Disha and Sushant's deaths

About a week ago, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Despite refuting the rumours, Pancholi has now filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station, alleging harassment by those who carry unverified news linking him to Disha and Sushant's deaths without any proof, as reported by Times of India.

A source close to Pancholi informed Bombay Times that the actor has been harassed owing to the fake news around the same, published and shared by news media outlets, YouTube channels and other social media accounts.

The source further added that Pancholi wants these gossip mongers to be held accountable for the mental harassment caused to him. They also need to prove the baseless charges levelled against him.