Arbaaz Khan files defamation case over posts alleging his involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian case

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against some social media users over viral videos and posts, alleging his involvement in the death cases of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and manager Disha Salian.

After the defamation suit was filed at Bombay Civil Court, the court directed the unknown defendants to immediately withdraw/ recall/ take down the content from all public domain and social media platforms.

According to reports, the posts in question had falsely stated that the 'Dabangg' producer was taken in official custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency probing the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Sushant's former manager Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. Her death is being linked to Sushant's death.