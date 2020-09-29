Arbaaz Khan files defamation case over posts alleging his involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian case

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against some social media users over viral videos and posts, alleging his involvement in the death cases of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and manager Disha Salian.
After the defamation suit was filed at Bombay Civil Court, the court directed the unknown defendants to immediately withdraw/ recall/ take down the content from all public domain and social media platforms.
According to reports, the posts in question had falsely stated that the 'Dabangg' producer was taken in official custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency probing the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput
On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, for abetment to suicide among other charges.
Sushant's former manager Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. Her death is being linked to Sushant's death.
Earlier, former bureaucrat RVS Mani has alleged a much deeper connection in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one that links Bollywood, the cricket world, Disha Salian, Bunty Sajdeh and Cornerstone Sport and Management company.
"There are many coloured dots in this case. It is very important. Nobody is talking about this. There is a much deeper political connection and a much deeper conspiracy," Mani told IANS.
"These things are getting deflected because Dubai controls the film industry, Dubai controls cricket. Most of them are connected with Cornerstone, most of the cricket stars are managed by Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport and Management. Bunty Sajdeh's sister is married to Sohail Khan, another sister is married to Rohit Sharma," he added.
Mani continued: "There are many dots coming out. In the past, Arbaaz Khan was questioned for betting and match-fixing. There are many dots that need to be connected. The conspiracy runs deeper. The Dubai angle means ISI involvement, and among all these things, MS Dhoni announces his retirement and Aamir Khan went to Turkey."
"Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan have been ganging up against India over the last two years. So, there are many dots. I want NIA (National Investigation Agency) to get into it," he added.
(With inputs from IANS)
