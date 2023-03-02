e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Delhi: JNU students to be fined up to ₹ 30,000 for Dharna, set to lose admission seat for violence

According to the most recent norms at Jawaharlal Nehru University, students can be fined up to Rs 30,000 or have their admissions cancelled if they hold dharnas or engage in violent behaviour.

The 10-page 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU' outlines methods for prosecutorial inquiries and statement-taking as well as penalties for various behaviours like protests and counterfeiting.

Rules came into effect on February 3

The document states that the regulations become effective on February 3. It happened after the campus saw numerous demonstrations over the showing of a BBC programme.

Regulations have been approved by the executive council

The Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body, gave its approval to the regulations paper, according to the document.

The subject was brought up as a supplementary agenda item, and it was claimed that this paper had been made for "court matters," according to Executive Council members, who spoke to PTI a news agency.

Vikas Patel, the JNU Secretary for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, referred to the new regulations as "authoritarian ('tughlaqi')" and said that the previous code of conduct was sufficient. He requested that this "draconian" code of conduct be repealed.

All university students, including part-time students, who were admitted before or after the start of these guidelines must abide by the requirements, according to the paper.

17 crimes have been listed in the rules

17 "crimes" have punishments stated, including blocking, gambling, using hostel rooms without permission, using abusive or insulting words, and forging documents. A copy of the complaints will be forwarded to the parents, according to the rules.

At the university, school, and center levels, cases involving both professors and students may be reported to the Grievance Redressal Committee. The chief proctor's office is responsible for cases of sexual assault, eve-teasing, ragging, and stirring up social unrest.

