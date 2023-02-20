e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch Video: In a first, JNU students, teachers celebrate Mahashivratri on campus

Watch Video: In a first, JNU students, teachers celebrate Mahashivratri on campus

Students in the video are seen performing Rudrabhishek while offering fruits and flower garlands to the deity as per media reports. Nearly 250 students and teachers participated in the event.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Students donning traditional attires with Tripund on their forehead reportedly gathered near the Sanskrit Institute on JNU campus | PM
Follow us on

New Delhi: Students and faculty at the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) celebrated the festival of Mahashivratri on campus for the first time on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Students donning traditional attires with Tripund on their forehead reportedly gathered near the Sanskrit Institute on JNU campus to worship Lord Shankar.

Students in the video are seen performing Rudrabhishek while offering fruits and flower garlands to the deity as per media reports. Nearly 250 students and teachers participated in the event.

Read Also
After JNU & Jadavpur, Delhi University students to screen BBC Modi documentary today
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2023: NBE to close correction window today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: NBE to close correction window today at natboard.edu.in

JNU students accused of vandalising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait on his birth anniversary;...

JNU students accused of vandalising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait on his birth anniversary;...

Watch Video: In a first, JNU students, teachers celebrate Mahashivratri on campus

Watch Video: In a first, JNU students, teachers celebrate Mahashivratri on campus

Despite years of retirement, Pondicherry University VC continues to occupy DU residence

Despite years of retirement, Pondicherry University VC continues to occupy DU residence

Students from Manipur set to go on a five-day exposure tour to Maharashtra under Yuva Sangam

Students from Manipur set to go on a five-day exposure tour to Maharashtra under Yuva Sangam