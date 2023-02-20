Watch Video: In a first, JNU students, teachers celebrate Mahashivratri on campus

Students donning traditional attires with Tripund on their forehead reportedly gathered near the Sanskrit Institute on JNU campus | PM

New Delhi: Students and faculty at the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) celebrated the festival of Mahashivratri on campus for the first time on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Students donning traditional attires with Tripund on their forehead reportedly gathered near the Sanskrit Institute on JNU campus to worship Lord Shankar.

Students in the video are seen performing Rudrabhishek while offering fruits and flower garlands to the deity as per media reports. Nearly 250 students and teachers participated in the event.

