Delhi: Jama Masjid cracks down on lovers, bans entry of single women; DCW issues notice

Jama Masjid, New Delhi

On Thursday, the historic Jama Masjid in New Delhi took an unprecedented step to prevent girls from entering the mosque.

Media reports state that a ban on girls entering the mosque alone or in groups has been issued by the Jama Masjid administration.

Additionally, according to reports, the Jama Masjid administration has posted signs outside the mosque warning people that girls are not allowed inside.

However, the Jama Masjid PRO has issued a justification, the PRO said, "Women's entry is not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot, ban is to stop this. There are no restrictions on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places," said Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid PRO on entry of women coming alone banned.

#WATCH| Delhi|Women's entry not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot,ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples.Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places:Sabiullah Khan,Jama Masjid PRO on entry of women coming alone banned pic.twitter.com/HiOebKaiGr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

The Delhi Commission for Women, chief, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid has said that the decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this.

जामा मस्जिद में महिलाओं की एंट्री रोकने का फ़ैसला बिलकुल ग़लत है। जितना हक एक पुरुष को इबादत का है उतना ही एक महिला को भी। मैं जामा मस्जिद के इमाम को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। इस तरह महिलाओं की एंट्री बैन करने का अधिकार किसी को नहीं है। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 24, 2022