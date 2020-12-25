Delhi-Jaipur highway blocked by protesting farmers in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Delhi-Jaipur highway was blocked by farmers on Friday after Haryana police stopped hundreds of farmers on the Rajasthan border from moving towards Delhi.

The farmers have been sitting on dharna at Shahjahanpur in Alwar district of Rajasthan, bordering Haryana since the past 15 days. The farmers have blocked one side of the National Highway 48 that connects Jaipur to Delhi.

On Friday, after being stopped by Haryana police, the angry farmers blocked the other side of the national highway, cutting off the Delhi-Jaipur road link and leading to a traffic snarl.

Police managed to clear the traffic after several hours by creating an alternate route through Behror and Paota.

The farmers had gathered at the Shahjahanpur border around 1 pm as per their pre-planned programme to move to Delhi to join the farmers' agitation there. However, police stopped the farmers who then blocked the other side of the highway.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal who is backing the farmer agitation has announced that he will march to Delhi with 2 lakh farmers on Saturday.

Beniwal, whose Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is an NDA ally, has asked the centre to withdraw the three farm laws, failing which he will quit the NDA. Beniwal has been carrying out a whirlwind tour of Jaipur district since the last three days to exhort farmers to join in his campaign.