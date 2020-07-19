Delhi house collapses amid heavy rains; incident captured on video

There have been torrential downpours in Delhi, leading to waterlogged roads, property damage, and in one tragic incident, loss of life. Several parts of the national capital and the NCR region received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.
At the same time, as drains overflowed, a house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near the ITO on Sunday. A video of the incident shows the structure gradually crumbling into the rushing water of a canal. Nobody was present in the house at the time.
As per news agency ANI which posted the video, the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were present at the spot.
"The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar told ANI.
While the rains did bring relief from the soaring temperature in the city, many residents of Delhi also felt the adverse effects, being stranded for hours on end.
"I am stuck here at Connaught Place since 8:30 am. My car's battery has died and there is no help anywhere. The drainage system is so poor here," Sumit Sharma, a local told ANI. Another resident, Anil Kumar, who had been travelling from Vivek Vihar got stuck with his car near Tilak Bridge.
Besides issues with the civic amenities, in another incident today, a man was found dead at the Minto Bridge area. Identified as Kundan Singh, aged 60, allegedly drowned and died in the waterlogged area following heavy rainfall this morning. Earlier today, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Singh's body was found floating in front of the bus.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)