Delhi house collapses amid heavy rains; incident captured on video

There have been torrential downpours in Delhi, leading to waterlogged roads, property damage, and in one tragic incident, loss of life. Several parts of the national capital and the NCR region received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

At the same time, as drains overflowed, a house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near the ITO on Sunday. A video of the incident shows the structure gradually crumbling into the rushing water of a canal. Nobody was present in the house at the time.

As per news agency ANI which posted the video, the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were present at the spot.

"The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar told ANI.