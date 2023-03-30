 Delhi: Heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri after permission for yatra denied
The news comes after the Delhi Police denied permission to hold the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra and offer Ramzan prayers in the same area on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
On Thursday, a large number of Delhi Police officers were deployed in the city's Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the aftermath of a yatra to commemorate Ram Navami that had been denied permission.

An official order signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, HQ, Northwest district, issued on Monday said: "I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from the law and order point of view."

Clash between two groups during procession

On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two groups from different communities during a procession taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area. At least eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the ensuing violence.

(With IANS inputs)

Delhi: Heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri after permission for yatra denied

