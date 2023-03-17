Delhi Health Minister directs authorities to conduct early screening amid nationwide spike in H3N2 Influenza cases | Representative Image

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday has directed authorities to conduct early screening for cases of influenza in the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that although the peak of seasonal influenza is typically over by March, a large number of cases are still being registered in parts of the country. People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those most impacted by influenza, and extra precautions are recommended for those aged over 65 and children below five years of age.

Authorities are instructed to conduct early screening in Delhi

While Delhi is not on the list of states for which the Centre has issued Covid advisories, the city government will issue an advisory to check the spread of influenza. The authorities have been instructed to conduct early screening to detect cases, and the situation is being closely monitored. Bharadwaj also noted that there are not many cases of influenza in Delhi hospitals at present.

The minister emphasized the importance of taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places and washing hands to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. However, the city government currently has no plans to make masks mandatory. The focus is instead on educating people about how to protect themselves from infectious diseases.

What is Influenza and its symptoms?

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness and can sometimes lead to death.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue. Influenza can spread from person to person through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It can also spread by touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus and then touching one's mouth, nose, or eyes.