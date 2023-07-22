Delhi HC Orders Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal & 2 Others To Pay ₹2 Crore Damages For Defaming Army Officer In 2001 Sting Operation

Tarun Tejpal |

The Delhi High Court has declared Tehelka, its former editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, and former reporters Aniruddha Bahal and Mathew Samuel guilty of defamation against Major General MS Ahluwalia, a senior Army official. The court has ordered them to pay Rs 2 crore in damages to Major General Ahluwalia. The defamation case stemmed from an article published by Tehelka in 2001, which alleged corruption in deals related to the import of new defence equipment.

The Allegations and Undercover Reporting

The article published by Tehelka accused Major General Ahluwalia of demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh and a bottle of Blue Label whiskey in connection with the defence equipment deals. Bahal and Samuel claimed to have worked on the report undercover, posing as part of a fictitious defence equipment company based in London to gather evidence.

In response to the defamation suit, Major General Ahluwalia refuted any involvement in the import of defence equipment and denied holding such a position. He pointed out that Samuel himself, during a deposition before an Army Court of Inquiry, stated that the officer had neither demanded money nor received any bribes.

Delhi High Court's Verdict

After a thorough examination of the evidence and testimonies, the Delhi High Court ruled in favor of Major General Ahluwalia, holding Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal, Aniruddha Bahal, and Mathew Samuel responsible for defaming the senior Army official. The court has ordered them to pay Rs 2 crore as compensation for the damage caused by their false allegations.

