Delhi HC directs solicitor general to advise police to file FIRs against four BJP leader

New Delhi: The doors of Justice Muralidhar’s house were opened at midnight for a hearing on the violence in North East Delhi. The judge of the Delhi High Court, which is hearing an appeal for an independent judicial inquiry into the violence, was "amazed" at being told that senior cops haven't yet watched BJP leader Kapil Mishra's hate speech.

The furious Bench had the court staff play the video of Mishra’s speech for the benefit of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre, and a DCP present in the court.

Further, the court directed the solicitor general to advise the police commissioner to lodge FIRs against four BJP leaders for their inflammatory speeches in connection with the CAA violence.

Ironically, on the High Court's insistence on lodging of FIR, the police pleaded that it won't be able to control the situation which may veer out of control!