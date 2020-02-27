Delhi HC directs solicitor general to advise police to file FIRs against four BJP leader

New Delhi: The doors of Justice Muralidhar’s house were opened at midnight for a hearing on the violence in North East Delhi. The judge of the Delhi High Court, which is hearing an appeal for an independent judicial inquiry into the violence, was "amazed" at being told that senior cops haven't yet watched BJP leader Kapil Mishra's hate speech.
The furious Bench had the court staff play the video of Mishra’s speech for the benefit of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre, and a DCP present in the court.
Further, the court directed the solicitor general to advise the police commissioner to lodge FIRs against four BJP leaders for their inflammatory speeches in connection with the CAA violence.
Ironically, on the High Court's insistence on lodging of FIR, the police pleaded that it won't be able to control the situation which may veer out of control!
NO REPEAT OF 1984: Continuing with the midnight hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Justice Muralidhar said: "We can't let another 1984 scenario (anti-Sikh riots) happen, not under the watch of this city."
He asked the authorities to reach out to the affected persons and demonstrate that there is security for everyone in the national capital.
"The highest constitutional functionary move in Z+ security. This is the time to reach out and show that this security is for everyone," the Bench said, ordering shifting to the government hospitals the wounded lying in Al Hind hospital.
The Bench further said every victim should be attended by the "highest functionary," so that they are assured of their safety. "Keep aside your political differences and make your highest functionary to visit the victims," Justice Muralidhar said, without naming the functionary.
On being told by a petitioner that the mechanism for handing over of the bodies to the families has not been worked out, the court asked the police to sort out the matter to ensure early burials and cremations of those killed.
The court also ordered shifting of the victims displaced by the riots to night shelters which have basic facilities like food, medicines, blankets, sanitation and drinking.
